Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Insulet by 244,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Insulet by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.58. 599,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,017. Insulet has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

