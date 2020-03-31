InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

ICMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 323,986 shares of company stock worth $2,497,536. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

