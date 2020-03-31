Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS):

3/31/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FLWS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,547. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

