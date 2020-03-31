Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – Progress Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Progress Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

3/19/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

3/13/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Progress Software by 3,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 403,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

