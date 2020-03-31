Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/27/2020 – Progress Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Progress Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 3/19/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “
- 3/13/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/5/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/26/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Progress Software by 3,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 403,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
