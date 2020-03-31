Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

3/24/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

2/25/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

2/21/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.50.

2/20/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$8.00.

2/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

2/5/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $661.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

