IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

