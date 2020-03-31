Irwin Gold Sells 41,617 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, Irwin Gold sold 1,577 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $76,184.87.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Irwin Gold sold 2,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $111,378.19.

On Monday, March 23rd, Irwin Gold sold 29,693 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $1,437,735.06.

On Thursday, March 19th, Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00.

Shares of HLI traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.66.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.