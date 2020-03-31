Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.

ITRI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 20,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,123. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

