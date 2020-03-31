Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.
ITRI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 20,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,123. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
