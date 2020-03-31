IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Up 22.3%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price shot up 22.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23, 571,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 350,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

