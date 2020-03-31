JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.04

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 8450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCDXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

