Jonathan Gear Sells 13,880 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $816,699.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,164,283.73.

On Thursday, January 16th, Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28.

IHS Markit stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. 3,699,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,372. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,523,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

