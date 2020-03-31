KeyCorp Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,785. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

