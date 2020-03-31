Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

KBAL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 26,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 1,649.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

