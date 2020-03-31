Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 120,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $860.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.