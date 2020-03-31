Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,425,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

