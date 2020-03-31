KP Tissue Inc (KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

KPT stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). Research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other KP Tissue news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,416.60.

KPT has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

