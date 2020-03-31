Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.53 ($68.06).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €36.42 ($42.35). The stock had a trading volume of 468,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

