LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.

NYSE LTM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,016. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

