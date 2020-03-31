Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 104885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.55.

Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Leeds Group (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Leeds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leeds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.