Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 104885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.55.

Get Leeds Group alerts:

Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Leeds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leeds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.