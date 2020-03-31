LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 14.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $8.57, approximately 2,758,845 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,974,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LX shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LexinFintech by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,899 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

