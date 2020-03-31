Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.63. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 75,403 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

