Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.13, 154,168 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 461,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 593,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

