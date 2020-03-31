Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.43. 53,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,384. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

