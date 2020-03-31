LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LYFT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.31.

LYFT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $26.76. 4,282,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,349,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LYFT by 104.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 1,315.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LYFT by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

