Lympo (LYM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,038.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allbit, Fatbtc and Gate.io. In the last week, Lympo has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $12,038.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, HADAX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

