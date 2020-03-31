Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.37. 24,555,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,380,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.