Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,807,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

