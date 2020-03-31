Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,158 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.