Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,830 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,843,000 after buying an additional 125,793 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after buying an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 450,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,904. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

