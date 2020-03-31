Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,167 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

