Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 534 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,975.92. 3,171,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,955.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,845.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $984.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

