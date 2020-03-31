Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,074,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,860,508 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73.

