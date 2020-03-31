Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,781 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IWF traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. 49,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

