Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,790 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

NYSE HD traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

