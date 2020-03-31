Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

