Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. 1,409,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

