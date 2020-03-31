Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 12,085,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

