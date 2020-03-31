Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 132,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,275. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

