Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. 35,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,560. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.