Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,880,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

