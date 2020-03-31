Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. 4,921,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,024,112. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

