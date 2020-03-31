Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $584,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

