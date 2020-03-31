Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.43 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,944. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

