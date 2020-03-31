Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Southern makes up about 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 3,508,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

