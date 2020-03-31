Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 14,762,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,256,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

