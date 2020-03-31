Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.