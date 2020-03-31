Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,282,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period.

BATS ACWV traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 194,931 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

