Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 293,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

