Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.18. 5,665,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,770. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

