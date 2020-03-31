Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $591,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

